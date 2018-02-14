Inmate walks away from worksite 18 miles south of Patton

PATTON, Mo. — A minimum-security inmate walked away from a Missouri Department of Transportation worksite at 10:13 a.m. Tuesday. The site is 18 miles south of Patton.

The escaped inmate, Jacob Dylan Martin, 22, is a white male; 5-feet, 10-inches tall; weighs 164 pounds; and has brown hair and blue eyes, though he had a shaved head in a photo provided by law enforcement. He was wearing gray pants and a white T-shirt at the time. He is not known to be armed or dangerous at this time.

Martin is serving a five-year sentence for two counts of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, second-degree burglary, and theft in Franklin County Martin has previous convictions for driving while intoxicated, shoplifting and resisting arrest.

Local law enforcement and the highway patrol are working with the Department of Corrections to apprehend Martin.

You are asked to contact local law enforcement or the Missouri State Highway Patrol if they see him.