Jackson schools to install artificial turf on football, soccer fields

The Jackson School District is moving ahead with a project to resurface the high-school football field and junior-high soccer field with artificial turf after action by the school board during a regular meeting Tuesday.

For the football field turf and shock pad, the estimate is about $885,000, $96,000 of which would cover the shock pad cost.

For the soccer field, the estimate is about $974,000, with $112,000 of this covering the shock pad.

The soccer field is bigger than the football field, but the football field requires more peripherals, including new goal posts, concrete along the fence and bleacher work.

The total cost is said to be about $1.8 million, payable through a lease purchase agreement of three to five years.

The plan is to have bid approvals in place to begin construction in mid-March, and to complete the football field by the end of May, then move on to the soccer field, which is` hoped to have completed by fall.