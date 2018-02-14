The Crisp Museum at Southeast Missouri State University’s River Campus will celebrate Family Day on Saturday, February 24th
The free event is scheduled from 1-4 p.m. and offers the opportunity to explore the rock cycle with an edible activity…and see rocks glow in a different light.
You can also use primitive stone tools and view stone lithic displays.
The museum’s curator will be on hand to help identify any rocks or stones participants bring to show.
And, photographer Larry Braun will be there to talk about his nature photography.