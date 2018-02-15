Investigation surrounds an assault in East Prairie

State police are looking into an assault case from late January in East Prairie, Missouri.

41-year old Terry Duty is accused of assaulting a man in handcuffs. Duty had accused August Porter of stealing from his wife’s car. Duty drove the man to the parking lot of a construction company.

Police Chief Mark Higgins arrive and placed the man in handcuffs. When Porter would not confess to the accusations, Duty reportedly assaulted the restrained man. Duty was arrested and taken to the Mississippi County Jail.