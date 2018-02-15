Recent veterans and active service members to participate in Firefighter Veterans Initiative

JEFFERSON CITY –

Recent veterans and active service members from across Missouri are set to participate in physically challenging inaugural Firefighter Veterans Initiative program on Saturday, Feb. 17 in Jefferson City.

On Saturday, Feb. 17, more than a dozen active service members and recent veterans from around Missouri are scheduled to participate in the Division of Fire Safety’s new program to attract veterans to careers in the fire service. Missouri’s “Firefighter Veterans Initiative,” includes a variety of firefighter-related physical challenges

Each participating veteran will be partnered with an experienced firefighter as they take on the skill challenges.

The event will also provide participants with the opportunity to network with members of the fire service from a variety of departments and training institutes.