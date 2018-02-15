Sen. Wayne Wallingford proposes having teacher representatives on MO Board of Education

State Sen. Wayne Wallingford has introduced a bill that would require the governor to appoint an “active classroom teacher” on the state Board of Education.

While the active classroom teacher would attend all open-session board meetings and work with deliberations, they would not have a vote in the matters nor be allowed to closed meetings.

The Missouri State Teachers Association (MSTA) and the Missouri chapter of the National Education Association (MNEA) have backed the bill.

The teacher representative would serve a four year term.

Wallingford said the bill was an opportunity to appoint representative teachers from every part of the state.