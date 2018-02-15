Thursday, February 15th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Siosifa Lolohea, who broke into a police department in Orem, Utah early in the middle of the night by throwing two empty vodka bottles through a glass door.

Once inside the building he sat on the floor and began meditating until police arrived.

Police say he was a little upset that they were messing up his meditation period.

He admitted he drank both bottles of vodka before chucking them through the glass door, and said he was there looking for Jesus.

Officers say they believe he was under the influence of some kind of controlled substance as well as the vodka.

Lolohea was arrested for trespassing and drug charges.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Ralph Alfred Friesenhahn, who got his fourth DUI, and then tried to fight it by claiming the blood alcohol limit of 0.08 discriminates against alcoholics.

His argument was people who booze it up have a higher tolerance, and can drive fine after a few drinks.

But his judge wasn’t buying it.

Plus, his blood alcohol level was three and a half times the legal limit when he flipped his car and got arrested.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Jaime Byram an elementary school teacher and her husband James, who were arrested during an undercover drug bust.

Police say Byram is a second grade teacher at Munford Elementary School in Tipton County, Tennessee.

The couple were arrested in their home during an undercover bust.

Investigators say the teacher and her husband were selling marijuana, LSD, ecstasy and other drugs from their home since at least November.

Munford Elementary principal Varissa Richardson said Byram’s class had a substitute Tuesday, and all students went home with a letter from the school.

The teacher and her husband are facing six total charges—five drug charges and one weapons charge.