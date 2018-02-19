Missouri Legislation would ease restrictions on convicted felons in the workplace

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) —

A proposal in the Missouri Legislature would ease restrictions on convicted felons in the workplace, hoping to help give them a second chance

A House committee this week approved a law that would ease restrictions, such as those preventing convicted felons from selling alcohol or lottery tickets.

There’s bipartisan support for the proposal, and among the groups supporting it are the ACLU of Missouri and the Missouri Petroleum Marketers & Convenience Store Association.

Kansas City Democrat Sen. Kiki Curls is co-sponsor in the Senate. The House version of the bill is sponsored by two Republicans from Boone County and Democratic Rep. Bruce Franks of St. Louis.