Southeast enrollment is down slightly
Southeast Missouri State University’s enrollment numbers are down compared to this time in 2017.
The drop in full-time students is about 1.4 percent. This is because of a drop in international student enrollment and an increase in students taking online courses.
Online classes have become very popular among students who work or have other obligations.
Trends suggest the university will have more Hispanic students and first-generation students whose families have not pursued higher education.