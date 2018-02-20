Mike Parsons addresses those that investigated St. Louis Veteran’s home for inadequate care
Family members, volunteers, and employees are being recognized for their efforts of bringing to light the inadequate care at the St. Louis Veteran’s Home. Today, Lieutenant Governor Mike Parson presented proclamations to honor those involved in assisting with the investigation.
An independent investigation launched by Governor Greitens’ office last year found abuse and neglect at the home after two previous ones did not.