Bell City arrest following threat

A Bell City student was arrested Thursday after making a threat to his school.

Police responded to the home of 19 year old Luke Hare and arrested him there.

The Bell City High School principal Fred Scherer reported the threat to the sheriff’s office the same day.

A teacher and five students gave written statements that they overheard the threat.

Hare had left the property before Scherer learned of the threat.

Following his arrest, investigators found Hare was in possession of several firearms, including handguns, rifles, and ammunition. The weapons were seized when found.