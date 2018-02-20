ST. LOUIS (AP) —

Former St. Louis Judge Jack Garvey has been hired to represent Gov. Eric Greitens during the investigation into Greitens’ affair.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is conducting the investigation.

Gardner is investigating allegations that Greitens took nude photos of a woman that he used to blackmail her into secrecy about the affair.

The governor has admitted to the affair that happened three years ago, but insists he has done nothing illegal.