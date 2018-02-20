Man shot in legs in Sikeston

SIKESTON, MO –

A man has shot in the legs Sikeston, Monday night at 7.

The 35-year-old Sikeston man reportedly walked into the emergency room despite his injury.

A Sikeston Department of Public Safety officer spoke to the victim in the Missouri Delta Medical Center Emergency Room.

Police say it looks like the shooting was the result of a custody dispute between two men over a 9 year-old girl.

The victim is expected to recover from his injuries, and a suspect has been arrested for the shooting.