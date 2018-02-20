Missouri State Representative is reviewed for hanging comments about vandals of Confederate statues
A committee report has been sent to Missouri House Speaker Todd Richardson about state Rep. Warren Love, who made a controversial hanging comment about Confederate vandals. St. Louis Democrat Paul Merideth hopes Richardson will follow the committee’s recommendation by formally sanctioning Love and removing the Osceola Republican from his assigned committees.
Love initially agreed he would accept the committee’s decision last month, but later had a change of heart – leaving Love without any formal consequences from the panel.