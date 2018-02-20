Perryville boy works to create an inclusive playground for children with disabilities.

PERRYVILLE, MO-

A 10-year-old boy in Perryville has helped to introduce an inclusive playground for children with disabilities.

Lucas Fritsche is in the fourth grade and has autism. He said he wanted his friends to be able to play together in spite of their disabilities.

The Perry Co. Board for the Developmentally Disabled has pledged $50,000 for the project

They hope to open in spring 2019. It will be located near the new splash pad the city is building in Robert J. Miget Memorial Park.