Tuesday, February 20th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

A Mt. Pleasant, MI man, who learned passing fake cash is risky and doing so at the courthouse is riskier yet.

The man tried to use movie prop money to make a child support payment for his girlfriend.

The suspect presented a $100 bill with the words ‘MOTION PICTURES USE ONLY’ printed on the front and back of the bill as partial payment for his girlfriend’s child support payment.

Employees at the Isabella County Trial Court called police and the unidentified suspect said his girlfriend borrowed the money from someone else.

Jeff Browne, public information officer for the Mt. Pleasant Police Department said, “You have to be silly to give fake money to the court and think you’re going to get away with it.”

The report has been turned over to the prosecutor’s office.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Charles Joline III, 23, who was arrested after he got into a heated argument with his girlfriend while driving and pulled the emergency brake, causing a crash.

Joline and his girlfriend were driving in her car when the argument escalated.

He yanked the emergency brake while the car was going 50 to 60 mph.

That caused their car to roll and hit an embankment.

He crawled out of the wreck and ran away without trying to help his girlfriend.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Joline was arrested the next day on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, risking a catastrophe and reckless endangerment.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

A gullible man in Florida, who agreed to give a complete stranger $20 for a $100 bill, then realized too late that it was a fake.

An unidentified man was approached by a another man who asked him for change for a $100 bill.

The man said he only had $40. The stranger then offered him the $100 bill in exchange for $20, and the man agreed.

It wasn’t until after the deal was made and the stranger was gone that the man realized the $100 was counterfeit.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

An elderly, overweight man, who caused the pilot of a Dubai to Amsterdam flight to make an unscheduled stop in Vienna, Austria because he refused to control his flatulence.

Two Dutchmen sitting next to the flatulent man told him to stop and complained to Transavia Airlines crew.

Despite repeated requests and even a direct order from the pilot the man carried on and a fight broke out.

The pilot declared an emergency and diverted to Vienna, Austria.

Officers boarded the plane with police dogs and four suspects were escorted off the plane.

Transavia has imposed a travel ban on the four travelers. That means that they are no longer welcome on flights.

The four could be charged for costs to the airline for the emergency stopover in Vienna.