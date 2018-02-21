Kenny Rogers Center’s Telethon to be held March 17 & 18

The 38th annual Kenny Rogers Center Telethon will be holding a number of events March 17-18. Executive director Michelle Fayette says there will a number of events throughout the day:

The Telethon will be broadcast on Charter Channel 985, SEMO Communications channel 6, New Wave Communications Channel 21, and the Kenny Roger’s Children Center website. Fayette says there’s something for everyone. Visit their website for more information for all the events happening that day at kennyrogerscenter.org.