House approves bill to legalize industrial hemp

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) —

The Missouri House approved of a bill that would legalize industrial hemp.

The bill could be a chance for farmers and businesses to grow, supporters of the bill say.

This would require growers to get a permit from the Department of Agriculture.

Hemp is derived from the same plant as marijuana but contains has only low levels of the chemical properties found in the drug.

Marijuana was also proposed to be legalized during debate, but the idea was ruled unconstitutional.