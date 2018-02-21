Man shot in Sikeston in fight over woman

SIKESTON —

The man from Sikeston who ended up in the Missouri Delta Medical center because he had been shot in the legs is now said to have been injured because of a dispute with his friend over a woman.

And now his friend has been charged with assault, illegal use and possession of a firearm, and armed criminal action. The suspect is identified as 29 year old Thomas D. Knighten.

The victim had been dating a woman Knighten had also recently been dating, and Knighten wasn’t happy about it.

The shooting happened with Knighten asked the victim to give him a ride. The two drove to Sikeston. The two stopped at the 400 block of Daniel Street where Knighten told the victim he wanted to fight over the woman.

The incident escalated when the victim refused, and he was then shot. The Department of Public Safety is currently looking for Knighten. If you have any information, you are asked to contact them 573-471-4711.