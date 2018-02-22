Attorney General’s Office is looking into Oran police department timecard fraud allegations’;
The Attorney General will be looking into the Oran’s police department to see if there are signs timecard fraud.
The attorney general’s office was given the investigation to avoid a conflict of interest.
A citizen accused police chief Gregg Ourth and his son Jason Ourth of timecard fraud. The Oran board of aldermen suggested handing off the investigation to attorney general to keep the investigation objective. The Ourths have not made public statements.