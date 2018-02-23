Senator who made controversial comment about Confederate vandals will not be punished
House Speaker Todd Richardson says he will not discipline a House member who called last year for a hanging to those who vandalized a Confederate memorial. Richardson says the House Ethics Committee did an exhaustive review about Osceola Republican Warren Love’s Facebook comment.
Last month, the committee originally voted to remove Love from his assigned committees, but Love refused to accept the panel’s decision – leaving the issue up to Richardson to decide if any action would be taken.