Kareena is a female domestic-short haired Calico baby. Only about 8 months old and SLEEK. So soft and shiny. She was found wandering the streets in a downpour of rain. She will need to be spayed. Her adoption fee is 65$ and the spay will run about 85$. She has gotten her shots and is microchipped. She is spirited and playful and deserves a loving home. Adopt her today at the Humane Society of SE Missouri on Boutin Drive in Cape.