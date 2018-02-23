Endangered Person Advisory in Sikeston

An endangered person advisory has been issued from the Sikeston Department of Public Safety for 16 year old Reilidid Mendoza-Salinas. She was last seen at 3 oclock afternoon yesterday.

She’s said to have left her home voluntarily wit h 18–19 year old Ignacio Carmona in an orange Dodge Charger.

Salinas is Hispanic and said to weigh 180 pounds, have black hair and brown eyes, and was last wearing a rose gold shirt, silk pants, and gray tennis shoes.

Carmona and Salinas are thought to be in the Cape Girardeau area.

If you know see them, please dial 911 immediately, or you could call 573-471-4711 to contact Sikeston DPS.