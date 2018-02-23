Missouri Lawmakers are Considering ratifying the Equal Rights Amendment

A proposal before Missouri lawmakers would place the country on the threshold of incorporating the Equal Right Amendment into the U.S. Constitution. Democratic state Senator Jill Schupp (Shoop) of Creve Coeur is sponsoring the plan to ratify the legislation on the state level. She says passing the amendment into law is important because its language provides the framework for other gender-based legislation.

If Missouri ratified the Equal Rights Amendment, it would be the 36th state to do so. 38 are needed to enact the measure into law.