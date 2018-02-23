New Adult and Teen Challenge to be set up in Jackson; Some local residents worried

JACKSON, MO

Some Jackson residents are worried that a proposed Adult and Teen Challenge would bring recovering addicts too close to home. Teen Challenge is meant to help former addicts by creating jobs and financial opportunities for them.

The facility would be set up in a vacant church on Old Toll Road. The Teen Challenge is requesting the building and property be rezoned from residential to commercial.

The Planning and Zoning Committee will be meeting for a public hearing on the matter March 14th.