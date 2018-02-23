Some Poplar Bluff Schools in Lock-Down because of armed shoplifter fleeing police

POPLAR BLUFF, MO –

It’s the second day of lockdowns at certain Poplar Bluff district schools as police look for a suspected armed shoplifter.

29 year old Andrew Millican has two felony warrants for his arrest, and police are looking for him in the woods close to the kindergarten center in Poplar Bluff.

He was last seen at Hucks Gas Station and fled across 67 Highway. Millican is said to be armed with a handgun.

The lockdown was lifted at Three Rivers College. You’re asked to stay away from the area as crews continue to search.