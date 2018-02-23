State Senator Jamilah Nasheed calls for impeachment of Gov. Greitens

State Senator Jamilah Nasheed wants House Speaker Todd Richardson of Poplar Bluff to immediately begin impeachment proceedings of fellow Republican Governor Greitens. Nasheed, a St. Louis Democrat, says her call is in response to a St. Louis City grand jury indicting Greitens for a felony invasion of privacy charge.

A statement from House Republican leadership says they will “carefully examine the facts contained in the indictment” and determine whether the governor can lead while a felony case moves forward. It says the group will create a legislative panel to investigate the issue.