Cape Airport in need of upgrading

Cape Girardeau Regional Airport manager Bruce Loy says the airport needs some work.

With issues ranging from needing a larger maintenance shed to leaky roofs in the control tower, Loy says even with federal funding there would be a $4.1 million need to pay for the repairs.

Hangars also need to be improved or replaced. Several airport improvement projects are in the city’s capital improvements plan for the next several years, but it’s uncertain if they’ll have funding for it.

