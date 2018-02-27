Cape Girardeau considers extending tax

Cape Girardeau is considering extending a tax that would fund a new aquatic center.

The extension would last fifteen years and help to maintain current city facilities and help build aquatic center, a youth sports complex and three new neighborhood parks.

City officials say the new aquatic center would appeal to a wider range of people than their current 40-year-old pool does.

The city and the school district maintain the current pool under a contract.

You Cape Girardeau voters will decide whether or not to extend the tax on the April 3rd ballot.