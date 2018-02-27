Governor Greitens being examined by panel

Governor Eric Greitens’ first court date to address Invasion of Privacy charges is more than two weeks off, but the legislature is preparing for all possibilities. Brian Hauswirth reports.

“Numerous lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have called of the governor to step down while at least two Senators, a Republican and a Democrat have mentioned impeachment. Republican House leadership announced last Thursday that a committee would be named to investigate the single count felony accusation against the GOP governor. It’s not known if impeachment proceedings are being considered, but the process for doing so is specific. First, a House member would have file a resolution calling for an impeachment investigation. The House Speaker would then refer the resolution to an existing or newly created committee. The panel, after examining the allegations, could draft articles of impeachment to be reported to the House. The full chamber would then treat the articles as a bill which would have to be read in. Adoption of any articles of impeachment would require a constitutional majority of the House, which would vote twice before any action is finalized. Once articles were adopted, the Senate would select a special commission of judges to try the case.”