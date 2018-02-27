KY Highway Water Over Road Report (D1) at 3:30 p.m. 2/26/2018

Carlisle County

KY 1820/Yellow Dog Rd CLOSED at the 1-3mm- Signs Posted

KY 1628 is CLOSED at the 2 to 4mm- signs posted

Crittenden County

KY 91 @ 11.26mm- Cave-in-Rock Ferry CLOSED due to High Water

KY 135 is CLOSED near the 4mm in Sawmill Hollow

KY 1917/Wolf Creek Rd is CLOSED at the 1.5mm- Signs Posted

KY 120 is CLOSED at the 15.9mm near the Tradewater Bridge at the Crittenden-Webster Line

KY 132 is CLOSED at the Tradewater River Bridge at the Crittenden-Webster County Line

KY 135 is CLOSED at the 5.4mm east of the Tolu Community- signs posted

KY 135 is CLOSED at the 12mm at the Hurricane Creek “One Lane” Bridge just west of KY 91- signs posted

Fulton County

KY 94 has High Water signs posted at the 7 to 11mm in the Dip Area

KY 1129/Adams Rd is CLOSED at the 5 to 9mm- signs posted

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is CLOSED due to high water at the Kentucky Landing (KY 1354)

Graves County

KY 80 West has High Water signs posted at the 9.6mm

KY 97 has High Water signs posted at the 15.8mm

US 45 has High Water signs posted at the 0-1mm at the Graves-Hickman Co. Line

KY 2194 is CLOSED at the 1 to 2mm

KY 348 is CLOSED between KY 450/Oaks Rd and the Graves-McCracken Line

KY 1820 is CLOSED at the 5 to 7 mm- Signs Posted

KY 849 is CLOSED just East of Lowes due to a floodwater damage to a bridge

Hickman County

KY 123 is CLOSED between the 14 and 16mm Due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted

Livingston County

KY 137/River Rd is CLOSED from 0.0mm near US 60 extending northward to 15.45mm at KY 133 due to Water Over Road along much of this section

KY 917 is CLOSED at 7 to 7.2mm- signs posted

KY 917 is CLOSED at the 3.8 to 3.9mm- signs posted

KY 917 has High Water signs posted at the 3 to 4mm

KY 70 is CLOSED at the 7 to 8.5mm at the McCormick Creek Bridge- Signs Posted

Lyon County

KY 819/Sunshine Loop is CLOSED at the 2 to 3mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted

KY 295/Lake Barkley Dr is CLOSED at the west edge of Old Kuttawa due to a landslide at 1.2mm

Marshall County

KY 1462/Benton-Birmingham Rd is CLOSED between the 0 and 1.2mm Due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted

KY 2595 is CLOSED at the 3-4mm

KY 1477/Benton-Briensburg Rd is CLOSED just south of KY 58

McCracken County

KY 1255/Bonds Road is CLOSED between the 1 and 2mm Due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted

KY 787/Bryant Ford is CLOSED between the 0 and 2mm at the McCracken-Marshall County Line

KY 131/Said Rd is CLOSED at the 0 to2.5mm at the McCracken-Graves Line

KY 348 has High Water signs posted at the 0-1mm at the McCracken-Graves Line

KY 450/Oaks Road has High Water signs posted at the 0-1mm near the KY 1255/Bonds Rd intersection

KY 1420/Noble Rd is CLOSED at the 4 to 5mm- signs posted

KY 994/Old Mayfield Rd has High Water signs posted at the Houser Rd intersection

I-24 Business Loop/South 3rd St Intersection with US 45-Business/Kentucky Ave in PADUCAH Blocked by Building Collapse

KY 1565 has High Water signs posted at the 4 to 6mm between US 60 and KY 348- signs posted

KY 3075/Lydon Rd is CLOSED at the 0-1mm- signs posted

Trigg County

KY 1507 is CLOSED at the 1 to 2mm due to Water Over Road- Signs posted

Updates as appropriate.