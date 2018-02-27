KY Highway Water Over Road Report (D1) at 3:30 p.m. 2/26/2018
Carlisle County
KY 1820/Yellow Dog Rd CLOSED at the 1-3mm- Signs Posted
KY 1628 is CLOSED at the 2 to 4mm- signs posted
Crittenden County
KY 91 @ 11.26mm- Cave-in-Rock Ferry CLOSED due to High Water
KY 135 is CLOSED near the 4mm in Sawmill Hollow
KY 1917/Wolf Creek Rd is CLOSED at the 1.5mm- Signs Posted
KY 120 is CLOSED at the 15.9mm near the Tradewater Bridge at the Crittenden-Webster Line
KY 132 is CLOSED at the Tradewater River Bridge at the Crittenden-Webster County Line
KY 135 is CLOSED at the 5.4mm east of the Tolu Community- signs posted
KY 135 is CLOSED at the 12mm at the Hurricane Creek “One Lane” Bridge just west of KY 91- signs posted
Fulton County
KY 94 has High Water signs posted at the 7 to 11mm in the Dip Area
KY 1129/Adams Rd is CLOSED at the 5 to 9mm- signs posted
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is CLOSED due to high water at the Kentucky Landing (KY 1354)
Graves County
KY 80 West has High Water signs posted at the 9.6mm
KY 97 has High Water signs posted at the 15.8mm
US 45 has High Water signs posted at the 0-1mm at the Graves-Hickman Co. Line
KY 2194 is CLOSED at the 1 to 2mm
KY 348 is CLOSED between KY 450/Oaks Rd and the Graves-McCracken Line
KY 1820 is CLOSED at the 5 to 7 mm- Signs Posted
KY 849 is CLOSED just East of Lowes due to a floodwater damage to a bridge
Hickman County
KY 123 is CLOSED between the 14 and 16mm Due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted
Livingston County
KY 137/River Rd is CLOSED from 0.0mm near US 60 extending northward to 15.45mm at KY 133 due to Water Over Road along much of this section
KY 917 is CLOSED at 7 to 7.2mm- signs posted
KY 917 is CLOSED at the 3.8 to 3.9mm- signs posted
KY 917 has High Water signs posted at the 3 to 4mm
KY 70 is CLOSED at the 7 to 8.5mm at the McCormick Creek Bridge- Signs Posted
Lyon County
KY 819/Sunshine Loop is CLOSED at the 2 to 3mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted
KY 295/Lake Barkley Dr is CLOSED at the west edge of Old Kuttawa due to a landslide at 1.2mm
Marshall County
KY 1462/Benton-Birmingham Rd is CLOSED between the 0 and 1.2mm Due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted
KY 2595 is CLOSED at the 3-4mm
KY 1477/Benton-Briensburg Rd is CLOSED just south of KY 58
McCracken County
KY 1255/Bonds Road is CLOSED between the 1 and 2mm Due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted
KY 787/Bryant Ford is CLOSED between the 0 and 2mm at the McCracken-Marshall County Line
KY 131/Said Rd is CLOSED at the 0 to2.5mm at the McCracken-Graves Line
KY 348 has High Water signs posted at the 0-1mm at the McCracken-Graves Line
KY 450/Oaks Road has High Water signs posted at the 0-1mm near the KY 1255/Bonds Rd intersection
KY 1420/Noble Rd is CLOSED at the 4 to 5mm- signs posted
KY 994/Old Mayfield Rd has High Water signs posted at the Houser Rd intersection
I-24 Business Loop/South 3rd St Intersection with US 45-Business/Kentucky Ave in PADUCAH Blocked by Building Collapse
KY 1565 has High Water signs posted at the 4 to 6mm between US 60 and KY 348- signs posted
KY 3075/Lydon Rd is CLOSED at the 0-1mm- signs posted
Trigg County
KY 1507 is CLOSED at the 1 to 2mm due to Water Over Road- Signs posted
