Seminar on Gardening to be held by Cape Nature Center

A Native Plant and Garden Seminar will be held March 10 from 8 am to 2:30 that afternoon by the Missouri Department of Conservation and Cape Girardeau County Master Gardeners

There will be multiple sessions, covering topics of soil types in our area, native plants and old time remedies, and how to make your yard a popular place for songbirds.

This event is free, but seating is limited. You can make reservations at (573)290-5218. For more information about this and other nature programs at the Cape Nature Center, go online to mdc.mo.gov/capenaturecenter. Be sure to buy your tickets before March 5.