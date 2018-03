Southern Illinois University’s Dental Hygiene Program will provide free dental care for children up to age 14 tomorrow at “Give Kids a Smile”.

The Program is meant to get dental services to kids who don’t regularly have the care.

The event will run from 8:30 in the morning to 4:30 that afternoon.

It’s the 16th year for the project, and it’s grown over the past 7 years to help about 240 children every time it’s held.