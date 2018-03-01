Thursday, March 1st, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Best-selling author Rebecca Morris, who apparently can’t tell the difference from a Confederate flag and a Norwegian flag.

Morris, who is an author of The New York Times best-seller true-crime books, apparently was angry that people still fly the Confederate flag.

She emailed The Seattle Times last week to let them know her neighbor was flying a Confederate flag.

She thought they might want to do a story, so they looked into it.

The neighbor Darold Norman Stangeland told reporters, “That’s a Norwegian flag. It’s been up there since the start of the Olympics.”

He added, “I’m a proud Norwegian-American.

My parents emigrated here in the mid-1950s.”

When told she had mistaken the flag, Morris says, “Are you kidding me?”

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Shannen Shunta Martin, 32, who tried to conceal crack cocaine, a crack pipe, and Valentine’s Day card, by defecating in the backseat of a police car.

Officers were investigating a theft at a local store and during the investigation, a woman was arrested for resisting arrest.

After the woman was placed in the police vehicle, police said the woman intentionally defecated in her pants to conceal 2.3 grams of crack cocaine, a crack pipe, and Valentine’s card.

In a Facebook post, the Corsicana police said that this arrest is “scientific proof drugs will fry your brain.”

Martin, was charged with tampering with evidence and possession of a controlled substance.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Shameka Latrice Lynch, 30, who was jailed on multiple felony charges after she opened fire in a movie theater during a dispute over assigned seats at a screening of Black Panther.

During the dispute over seating arrangements for the Marvel superhero movie, Lynch allegedly pulled out a .32 caliber pistol and discharged the weapon at the ceiling of the theater.

While the shooting resulted in no injuries, Lynch has been charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Lynch is also facing a third felony count for discharging a weapon in an enclosure to incite fear.

The shooting prompted police to evacuate the entire 12-screen multiplex.

Lynch surrendered to police and was booked into jail, where she is being held on $250,000 bond.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Luis Perez, who turned 29 last Friday and then got arrested for riding a white horse down one of the freeways in the L.A. area while intoxicated.

A 911 caller, around 1 a.m. reported a man riding a white horse eastbound on the 91 freeway in California.

Perez, was stopped and interviewed by officers, who administered field sobriety tests and determined he was under the influence of alcohol.

The horse was unharmed and was released to Perez’s mother.

CHP officials also took the opportunity to tweet about the dangers of riding a horse on the freeway, “Don’t put yourself, your beautiful animal, or others in danger of being killed in traffic.”

Jeremy Tolen, a CHP public information officer said it best, “Just when you think you’ve seen and heard it all … you haven’t.”