Last Friday, police in Jackson received a report of theft in which someone had stolen two ATVs and a trailer.

An investigation by the police led to the arrests of two Jackson men: 34-year-old Justin Brandy and 25 year old Jarret Lincoln.

Brandy and Lincoln were each charged with a Class D felony of stealing. Brandy’s bond is set at $25000, and Lincoln’s is set at $15,000.

The stolen property has been recovered.