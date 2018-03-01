Vandalism and theft of road signs in Kentucky

Road Signs in Kentucky are suffering from vandalism and theft, and the Kentucky Transportation cabinet would like law enforcement help in stopping it.

Crews have had to replace the road closed signs signs 3 times along Kentucky highway 131 In McCracken county, and they’ve had to replace signs in Webster county on Highway 109 two times.

The Cabinet says that when signs are removed, it can be a danger to drivers who are unaware of the road conditions. If you see signs being removed or damaged, please call police.