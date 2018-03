Adoptable pets from the Bollinger County Stray Project!

BALLERINA GIRL: Born 12/1/17, She is a Beagle-Lab mix with a middle-of-the-road temperament. She would most likely be good for kids age 6 and up. She will get up to about 30 pounds.



Om my goodness! This is SCOOTER: She was born 12/30/17. This little Beagle/Catahoula mix has a middle-of-the-road temperament and should be good with kids age 6 and up. She should mature at about 20 pounds.