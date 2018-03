CAT BOX! This is KING. Appropriately named.

Such a chilled out dude! He is a year and a half old and SOFT SOFT SOFT. Thick beautiful silver hair and gorgeous green eyes. His owner moved to an apartment and could not keep him. He is very mellow and well behaved. He will need to be neutered. His adoption fee is 160$ to include the altering and shots. PLEASE save the KING! He so deserves a loving home. See him NOW at the Humane Society of SE Missouri.