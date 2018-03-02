Free Course in Farmington over disaster-preparedness is Department of Homeland Security-certified

The Rural Domestic Preparedness Consortium is bringing a FREE course in Farmington, MO that would help communities function in the case of a disasters, and—the course is Department of Homeland Security-certified.

The program focuses on teaching participants to deal with resource demands and local government functions.

Registration for this course is and the deadline is March 22, 2018. Continuity of Government Operations Planning for Rural Communities will be from 8am to 5pm on April 5, 2018 at Farmington Fire Department, Training Room, 222 East Columbia Street, Farmington, Missouri.