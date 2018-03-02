Friday, March 2nd, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

A 34-year-old Canadian man named Mike Delahunt, whose unusual means of escape drew a lot of attention, so he eventually gave up and the cops arrested him.

Delahunt angrily destroyed some of his girlfriend’s stuff during a fight and then he fled the scene.

To make his escape, he hopped on a big chunk of ice in a river, and floated away on it.

However, that drew a lot of attention.

Apparently some witnesses called authorities.

So Delahunt eventually gave up and went onto the shore.

He was arrested on six charges, including assault and a probation violation.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Thomas Hartman, 25, who thought it would be a good idea to hide his stash of cocaine inside the ceiling of the police station.

Hartman first filed a report with police saying he was robbed by his brother.

But detectives did their homework and realized he was lying.

The detective asked Hartman to come clean several times, but Hartman insisted his brother stole his money.

Ninety minutes later, surveillance video shows Hartman stacking a chair on the table, climbing on top and messing around with the ceiling tile.

Officers caught him in the act thinking he was trying to escape.

One officer told Hartman that was a “stupid move. You’re at the frickin’ police station, man and you put a chair up and tried to get in the ceiling.”

However, Hartman wasn’t escaping, he was hiding his stash of drugs.

A white ball fell out when the officer lifted the ceiling tile.

Officers also found someone’s else wallet up there as well.

The cocaine wasn’t found until a technician straightened up the room and discovered the drugs on the floor.

Hartman is currently being held at the Nebraska Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln for drug charges and terroristic threats.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Leahman Potter, 48, who was easy to spot after he allegedly stole someone’s pot of meatballs… because he had the sauce all over his face and clothes.

Police say the victim reported that a pot of meatballs was stolen from inside his garage.

Police found the empty pot on the street outside of the residence.

The victim said that earlier in the day, he came home to find Potter standing outside.

Troopers say Potter returned to the home and had red sauce on his face and clothing.

Police learned Potter had an active warrant for failure to appear and was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, and theft by unlawful taking.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

A drone pilot in Tennessee, who tried to rescue his drone aircraft when it got stuck at the top of a tree then had to be rescued from the tree himself when he got stuck about 40 feet up.

Luckily the man had his phone in his pocket at the time and called 911.

He told them he climbed up, but couldn’t get back down.

The first firefighters on the scene determined that a ladder truck was needed to get the drone pilot down.

The ladder truck arrived, but limbs had to be trimmed back to get the ladder to the man.

The man was back on the ground about a half hour later.