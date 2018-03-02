Illinois bill would ban contact football for children under 12
The Illinois legislature is considering a ban on tackle football for children below 12 to put a stop to head trauma and brain diseases such as chronic traumatic encephalopathy potentially caused by the sport.
CTE is characterized by memory loss, violent moods and other cognitive problems among football players, combat veterans and others who have sustained ongoing head trauma.
Rep. Carol Sente’s plan will be evaluated by the Mental Health Committee at the state Capitol.