Greitens announces new plan to fight opiod addiction

Yesterday, Governor Greitens announced a new effort to fight and prevent opioid addiction in the state by cracking down on providers who over-prescribe powerful drugs.

Medicaid providers who refuse to comply with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines will be held accountable, a press release said.

Several departments have joined forces to implement national standards for prescribing opioids to chronic pain patients. The departments are working to bring MO HealthNet (Missouri Medicaid) providers who aren’t following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines into compliance when it comes to opioid prescriptions.