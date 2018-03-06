Tuesday, March 16th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Kenny Bachman, who blacked out after a night of partying in West Virginia and ended up in New Jersey with an Uber fare of over $1,600.

After a night of partying with buddies in Morgantown, W.V., Bachman thought he had called an Uber to take him back to where he was staying near West Virginia University’s campus.

Instead, he woke up in the passenger seat of a minivan next to an Uber driver that was taking him to Bachman’s home in Gloucester County, NJ, more than 300 miles away.

The Uber ride started with a $3.94 base fare, a $2.35 booking fee, then $696.95 for distance and $115.90 for time.

Things got more expensive because Bachman unintentionally ordered an UberXL.

Bachman is looking at $1,635.93 for fare and tolls.

Uber confirmed that the ride did indeed occur and that the driver took the rider to the destination he requested.

Uber also connected with Bachman and resolved the matter, which ended with him agreeing to pay the fare.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

A Maryland man, who learned Axe Body Spray will not only attract the ladies, it’s also a great way to blow up your car.

According to police, the car blew up when a man inside lit a cigarette after spritzing himself with an aerosol body spray.

The blast pushed the roof up, shattered the front window and blew the doors open.

According to Baltimore County polic,e the man was taken to a burn unit with serious injuries.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Keri Karman, 25, who was charged with endangering the welfare of a child after she allegedly dumped a container of popcorn on a 2-year-old who talked during a showing of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

The child’s mother had taken her young daughter to a movie theater in January.

When the little girl asked for some popcorn during the movie, Karmen allegedly “verbally attempted to quiet” the 2-year-old.

The girl’s mother told the woman “not to talk to her daughter,” at which point Karman allegedly started screaming and cursing at the mother and child, before covering the girl’s mouth with her hand.

Karman allegedly proceeded to dump popcorn over the 2-year-old’s head and hit her with the empty container.

When the child started to cry, Karman, and the man she was with, took off from the theater.

Along with their charges, Karman and the man she was with, Charles Karman, 61, were issued appearance tickets for child endangerment.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Two 39-year-old thieves in England, who were caught after cops were able to track them by following their footprints in the snow.

Police responded to reports of some car burglaries and found footprints in the snow.

So they decided to follow them.

That trail in the snow lead to two men. Police were able to also retrieve the stolen items that were found nearby.

The unidentified men were arrested.