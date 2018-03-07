Register Now!

MVP Disc Sports – St. Jude Disc Golf Classic

May 19th – Scott City Park Disc Golf Course – Horseshoe Pavilion

***This tournament is a 2 person scramble

Choose the OPEN DIVISION – or – RECREATIONAL DIVISION

TEAM ENTRY FEE OF $60

(2 players/TEAM)

– 2 full rounds of disc golf

– First 100 players registered receive an MVP Disc Sports Player Pack

– Lunch provided between rounds

CASH prizes awarded to OPEN DIVISION winners

Ace Pool contest

CTP contest

AXIOM Pro Disc Golf Basket raffle

REGISTER YOUR TEAM HERE!

Proceeds benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.