A 34 year old woman in Charleston was injured Sunday when a driver began firing gunshots at a house on the 700 block of Vine Street at 6:30 in the morning.

The victim was transported to a hospital in serious condition.

The gunfire also damaged houses and vehicles in the area.

As of Monday, there were no suspects taken into custody.

If you know anything about the incident, you’re urged to call (573) 683-3737.