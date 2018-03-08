EPA Meeting on West Lake Landfill

The EPA’s preferred plan of a partial removal of the radioactive waste at the West Lake landfill isn’t being well-received by the public. A public meeting was hosted this week by the EPA in St. Louis County. Paul Berry, a Republican candidate for St. Louis County Executive, voiced his concerns at the meeting:

Missourinet St. Louis contributor Jill Enders reports most of those who attended the meeting support an alternative plan, which would remove nearly 100 percent of the radioactive waste. The public has until April 23 to provide feedback on EPA’s website.