Park Hills man is accused of kidnapping and abusing a woman

29 year old James Allen Harris of Park Hills is charged with felony kidnapping, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Harris is charged with assaulting a woman and injuring her.

He is said to have been in a relationship with the woman prior to the incident.

Harris reportedly knocked the woman unconscious, choked, forced to swallow her mother’s ring, and then prevented from leaving the suspect’s house.

Harris was later arrested, and police found marijuana and drug paraphernalia on him.