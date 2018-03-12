Part of I-55 to be replaced over Highway 61/34

MODOT is preparing to replace a part of I-55 and that passes over Highway 61/34 at Center Junction in Cape Girardeau.

 

The 50-year-old bridge is rough due to potholes and wear.

 

Construction is set to take place over the summers of 2019 and 2020.

 

Highway 61/34 will be changed to a diverging diamond interchange which allows drivers to switch sides at the intersection to allow easier turns.

 

The project is intended to let traffic move more smoothly through the area.

 

Related Posts