A one-year-old girl was shot and killed in Cape Girardeau Sunday night.

29 year old Isaac Egbuka is accused of killing Jamariel Lanique Tanksley.

Egbuka’s sister was babysitting the girl. The suspect was drinking and got into an argument and fight with his sister, and he then shot and killed the child.

Egbuka is in custody with a bond was set at $750,000 cash only.