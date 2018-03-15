Drury Southwest makes changes to their board of directors

Drury Southwest will be making changes to their board of directors.

The Southeast Missourian reports that Kenneth Whitfield will be taking the position of president.

Current president Dennis Vollink will become vice president while remaining chairman of the board.

Drury Southwest is a national development company headquartered in Cape Girardeau. It is one of two companies that owns Drury Hotels Company LLC. The Drury Hotel system consists of 150 hotels in 25 states